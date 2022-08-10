Ezra Miller returns to The Flash sets amid charges of felony burglary & other legal controversies

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/EZRA MILLER Ezra Miller

Ezra Miller and controversies go hand in hand. The actor is time and again seen surrounded by serious legal charges. Despite these mounting issues, it is reported he is still a part of the popular movie The Flash. The actor was reportedly recently back to work on the film set amid their legal controversies. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 29-year-old returned to the set for additional filming earlier this year, reports aceshowbiz.com. "Miller participated in regularly scheduled additional photography over the summer, apparently without incident," the site reported.

Miller has been facing several allegations while they are staying low-key. Back in March, the 'Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore' star was arrested in Hawaii for disorderly conduct following an alleged physical altercation with patrons after having hurled obscenities at clients at a karaoke bar.

In April, Miller was taken into custody for second-degree assault by Leilani Estates Subdivision police authorities in Pahoa for allegedly throwing a chair, which hit a 26-year-old woman and left a half-inch cut on her forehead, after being told to leave during a private get-together.

In June, it was reported that Miller was accused of housing a mother and her three young children in their allegedly drug-and-gun-filled Vermont farmhouse.

The parents of 18-year-old activist Tokata Iron Eyes also requested a temporary order of protection against the actor, claiming Miller reportedly used "violence, intimidation, threat of violence, fear, paranoia, delusions, and drugs" to hold sway over their child.

Most recently, Miller was charged with felony burglary in Vermont.

The 'Justice League' star was accused of stealing bottles of alcohol from a private property in May and is due to be arraigned on September 26. Despite Miller's legal issues, Warner Bros. reportedly still has no intention to shelve the movie or replace the actor.

David Zaslav, the CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, recently spoke about the movie, "We have seen 'The Flash', 'Black Adam' and 'Shazam! Fury of the Gods'.

"We are very excited about them. We've seen them. We think they are terrific, and we think we can make them even better."

