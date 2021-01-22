Image Source : INSTAGRAM/CHRISSYTEIGEN Chrissy Teigen followed by Joe Biden's POTUS on Twitter after being blocked by Donald Trump

Hollywood diva Chrissy Teigen has become the only celebrity to be followed by the official Twitter account of President Of The United States (POTUS). Soon after swearing-in ceremony, Biden reversed Donald Trump's legacy and started following the model on the micro-blogging site. The POTUS account follows only 12 people -- 11 of which are government officials -- and now there is Teigen, reports etonline.com.

The development came after Chrissy Teigen directly tweeted on Wednesday morning: "Hello @joebiden I have been blocked by the president for four years can I get a follow plz." Not long after Biden was sworn in, Teigen's wish came true.

Teigen, 35, was also in Washington, D.C. for the inauguration of the American President, with her husband, singer John Legend, and their children. "OH MY GOD !!!!!!!!!! My heart oh my god lmao I can finally see the president's tweets and they probably won't be unhinged," she tweeted. She later posted: "I should prob never tweet again."

Teigen was an outspoken critic of former President Donald Trump, who eventually blocked her on social media. In 2017, Trump had blocked her on Twitter after she claimed that "no one likes" him. "Lolllllll no one likes you," Teigen had tweeted which led Trump to block her. Talking about the same, Teigen also tweeted, "A miracle if my potus follow lasts the full four years."

The other 10 accounts followed by Biden include First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, and Press Secretary Jen Psaki, among others.

On a related note, the 35-year-old celebrity Chrissy Teigen and her musician husband John Legend have been vocal supporters of Biden for a very long time.

_With IANS inputs