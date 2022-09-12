Britney Spears leaves fans shocked after she says she won't perform live shows again; know why

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/BRITNEYSPEARSGR Britney Spears's last tour was The Piece of Me Tour in 2018

Pop star Britney Spears has said she might not perform in the near future as she feels "traumatised" by the 13-year conservatorship. The 'Toxic' hitmaker went on about the "worst" experience ever working with "offensive people" on her live shows in the past, and she suggested that she wouldn't return to the stage again because she's "stubborn" and wants to prove her "point."

In a now-deleted Instagram post, the singer took aim at her father Jamie Spears who was removed from the conservatorship by a California judge in September last year. "I’m pretty traumatized for life and yes I’m pissed as f**k and no I won’t probably perform again just because I’m stubborn and I will make my point,” Spears wrote alongside her photo.

The conservatorship was established when Spears began to have public mental struggles as hordes of paparazzi aggressively followed her everywhere and she lost custody of her children.

The 40-year-old singer expressed frustration with the work she put out during the conservatorship, including the photos taken of her along with her videos. "I will be honest in the beginning 13 years of conservatorship like 8 videos I only like one – Work B***h. The most offensive SO CALLED professional pictures on every tour," Spears wrote.

"I mean they could have at least cheated and retouched them for me. just saying. 2 day shoots for new show in Vegas literally the worst ever and me excited for the pictures for 5 months on tour. they never showed me any. I’d rather quit s**t in my pool and shoot photos of myself in studios over working with the most offensive people in my life," she added.

The Lucky singer's last tour was The Piece of Me Tour in 2018. She previously said that she has "no idea" if she'll ever perform again. The 'Sometimes' hitmaker admitted last year that she was going through a "transition" in her life and isn't sure if she will ever take to the stage and perform for her fans again.

Doing a Q+A with her followers on her Instagram account, she said: "Am I ready to take the stage again? Am I going to take the stage again? Will I ever take the stage again? ... I have no idea. I'm having fun right now. I'm in transition in my life and I'm enjoying myself. So, that's it."

Britney was previously forced to confirm that she will "of course" perform again.

The 'Piece Of Me' hitmaker insisted that she would take to the stage again after her manager Larry Rudolph claimed that she may "never" perform again. When asked by reporters if she would go on stage, she had said: "Of course."

Spears has been adjusting to her freedom since her lengthy conservatorship came to an end last year, while she has been feuding with her sons. Over the weekend, she said that she feels like a part of her has "died" over her rift with her boys.

Also read: Emmys 2022 LIVE streaming: When and where to watch in India, winners full list and much more

She shared her frustrations that Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, have not seen her for nearly six months. The singer also said that she doesn't want to see them unless they start "valuing" her.

Britney is currently married to Sam Asghari. The wedding took place in June and was attended by a lot of stars, including Selena Gomez, Paris Hilton, and Donatella Versace, who also designed the bride's wedding dress. This is the Pop singer's third marriage.

Also read: Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli's romantic coffee date photos send the internet into meltdown. Seen yet?

-with PTI and IANS inputs

Latest Hollywood News