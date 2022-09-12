Emmys 2022 LIVE streaming: When and where to watch in India, winners full list and much more

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@EMMYSONTHEGO The 2022 Emmy Awards will take place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California

Emmys 2022 LIVE streaming: USA's most celebrated award ceremony the Emmy Awards 2022 is all set to take place in the country on September 12 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. The winners of the prestigious Television Academy Awards were announced recently. It would be delightful to watch the award ceremony as it is expected that popular names from the industry will be attending the event. This year's Emmy awards witnessed a global range of winners. From Barack Obama to the late Chadwick Boseman. HBO's Succession dominated the Emmys with nominations in 25 categories, followed by Jason Sudeikis starrer AppleTV+ show with 20 nods.

When and where to watch in India?

The 2022 Emmy Awards will be a three-hour, coast-to-coast live telecast from the Microsoft Theater at Los Angeles. Scheduled for a September 12 premiere, the event will begin at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT on NBC and will also stream on Peacock. In India, Lionsgate Play subscribers will be able to watch the annual award ceremony from 5.30 am onwards on September 13.

Emmy Awards Winners full list

Outstanding Animated Program: “Arcane” (Netflix)

Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special: “Adele: One Night Only” (CBS)

Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded): “The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show” (NBC)

Outstanding Exceptional Merit in Documentary Filmmaking: “When Claude Got Shot” (PBS)

Outstanding Writing for a Nonfiction Program: “Lucy and Desi” (Prime Video)

Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special: “George Carlin’s American Dream” (HBO)

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera): “The Beatles: Get Back” (Disney+)

Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control for a Special: “Adele: One Night Only” (CBS)

Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control for a Series: “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” (HBO)

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program: “The Beatles: Get Back” (Disney+)

Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special: “Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy” (CNN)

Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program: RuPaul, “RuPaul’s Drag Race” (VH1)

Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program: “Love on the Spectrum U.S.” (Netflix)

Outstanding Picture Editing for an Unstructured Reality Program: “Love on the Spectrum U.S.” (Netflix)

Outstanding Structured Reality Program: “Queer Eye” (Netflix)

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera): “The Beatles: Get Back” (Disney+)

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Variety Series or Special: “Adele: One Night Only” (CBS)

Outstanding Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program: Peter Jackson, “The Beatles: Get Back” (Disney+)

Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series: “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee Presents: Once Upon a Time in Late Night” (TBS)

Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama or Variety Series: “Carpool Karaoke: The Series” (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Short Form Animated Program: “Love Death + Robots” (Netflix)

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series: “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” (HBO)

Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series: “The Beatles: Get Back” (Disney+)

Outstanding Production Design for a Variety, Reality or Competition Series: “RuPaul’s Drag Race” (VH1)

Outstanding Production Design for a Variety Special: “The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show” (NBC)

Outstanding Directing for a Reality Program: Nneka Onuorah, “Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls” (Prime Video)

Outstanding Music Composition for a Documentary Series or Special (Original Dramatic Underscore): David Schwartz, composer, “Lucy and Desi” (Prime Video)

Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program: “Love on the Spectrum U.S.” (Netflix)

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Structured Reality or Competition Program: “Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls” (Prime Video)

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance: Chadwick Boseman as T’Challa, “What If?…?”, Episode: “What If… T’Challa Became Star-Lord?” (Disney+)

Outstanding Narrator: Barack Obama, “Our Great National Parks,” Episode: “A World of Wonder” (Netflix)

Outstanding Music Direction: “The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show” (NBC)

Outstanding Cinematography for a Reality Program: “Life Below Zero,” Episode: “Fire in the Sky” (National Geographic)

Outstanding Cinematography for a Nonfiction Program: “100 Foot Wave,” Episode: “Chapter IV — Dancing With God” (HBO/HBO Max)

Outstanding Commercial: Teenage Dream, “Sandy Hook Promise”

Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Special: “Adele: One Night Only” (CBS)

Outstanding Choreography for Variety or Reality Programming: “Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3,” Routine: Opening, (Prime Video)

Outstanding Picture Editing for Variety Programming: “A Black Lady Sketch Show,” Episode: “Save My Edges, I’m a Donor!” (HBO/HBO Max)

Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series: “A Black Lady Sketch Show,” Episode: “Save My Edges, I’m a Donor!” (HBO/HBO Max)

Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Series: “The Voice,” Episode: “Live Finale” (NBC)

Outstanding Variety Special (Live): “Adele: One Night Only” (CBS)

Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation (Juried Award with multiple winners): Anne-Laure To, “Arcane”; Julien Georgel, “Arcane”; Bruno Couchinho, “Arcane,”; Lexy Naut, “The Boys Presents: Diabolical”; Kecy Salangad, “The House”; Alberto Mielgo, “Love, Death + Robots”

Outstanding Costumes for Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Programming: “We’re Here,” Episode: “Evansville, Indiana” (HBO)

Outstanding Hairstyling for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program: “Annie Live!” (NBC)

Outstanding Makeup for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program: The team from “Legendary” (HBO Max) and the team “We’re Here” (HBO)

Popular actor-comic Kenan Thompson will host the 74th edition of the Emmy Awards. Thompson, known for his work on the late-night comedy show "Saturday Night Live" and scripted shows such as "Kenan and Kel", said he is looking forward to the awards ceremony.

