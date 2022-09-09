Black Adam new trailer out! Dwayne Johnson's Antihero to jolt the theatres this October

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@THEROCK Dwayne Johnson promoting 'Black Adam'

The 'Black Adam' second trailer is out and fans can't keep calm to watch the movie in the theatres. Today, Warner Bros. released the second full trailer, announcing the release to be on 21st October 2022. The main lead of the movie, Dwayne Johnson shared the trailer on his Instagram account as well saying, "The second trailer for BLACK ADAM is here In theatres on October 21. A new era in the DC Universe has begun".

Earlier this year at a press event, The Rock told ComicBook.com, "I am 100% committed to not only Black Adam but then expanding the Black Adam universe, the DC universe," "I am an optimist from the word, 'Go.' So, to me and to all of us up here, all universes exist in our heads. I will, we all will work very hard to make sure we are honouring the mythology but also giving the fans what they want. I hear the fans, we all do, and I pick up everything they're putting down. It doesn't get by me, it doesn't get by these guys [producer Hiram Garcia, producer Beau Flynn, director Jaume Collet-Serra]. This is the beginning, hopefully, fingers crossed, of a very long storytelling road that Black Adam is the anchoring jet fuel now that will then push and press this universe out."

Watch Black Adam Trailer here-

Black Adam is directed by Jungle Cruise's Jaume Collett-Serra, and will also feature Aldis Hodge (The Invisible Man, Underground) as Hawkman, Quintessa Swindell (Trinkets, Euphoria) as Cyclone, Noah Centineo (To All the Boys I Love Before, Charlie's Angels) as Atom Smasher, and Pierce Brosnan (GoldenEye, Mamma Mia!) as Doctor Fate, with Uli Latukefu, Marwan Kenzari, Mohammed Amer, James Cusati-Moyer, and Bodhi Sabongui have also been cast in currently unknown roles.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@THEROCK'Black Adam' releasing on October 21, 2022

The movie is set to follow the anti-hero nearly 5,000 years after he was bestowed with the powers of the Egyptian gods. Now, freed from his tomb, ‘Black Adam’ is ready to unleash his form of justice on the modern world, it is also bringing the Justice Society of America to the DC Universe which is a superhero team that predates the Justice League in DC comics.

The trailer has been released in 4 different languages, English, Hindi, Tamil and Telegu. Have you watched the new trailer for Black Adam?

