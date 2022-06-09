BAFTA sets date for 2023 film awards ceremony; the film award will be held on...

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BAFTA BAFTA

The British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) has announced February 19 as the date for its 2023 film awards ceremony. According to a press release issued Wednesday, the British Academy will announce the full timeline and eligibility details for the next edition of the film awards in due course. The 2022 ceremony was held on March 13 at the iconic Royal Albert Hall.

The BAFTA film awards are BAFTA's highest film honours, celebrating and rewarding excellence in cinema. This year's BAFTA film awards saw Jane Campion win best director for "The Power of the Dog", along with Joanna Scanlon and Will Smith take home awards in leading acting categories, and Ariana DeBose and Troy Kotsur named winners in supporting acting categories.

'The Power of the Dog" star Benedict Cumberbatch accepted the award on the director's behalf. The psychological drama set in Campion's native New Zealand also won her the best film BAFTA which was collected by film's producer Tanya Seghatachian. Another big winner was the coming-of-age comedy drama "CODA", which won director Sian Heder the gong for adapted screenplay.

Kotsur, who became the first deaf actor in the SAG Awards history to win an individual prize, made a BAFTA record in the same category.

Sci-fi spectacle "Dune", directed by Denis Villenueve, bagged five BAFTAs in the technical categories, namely production design, special visual effects, cinematography, original score and sound.

"King Richard" star Will Smith bagged best leading actor BAFTA for his role of Richard Williams, father and coach of tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams.

In the best leading actress category, the BAFTA went to Joanna Scanlan for "After Love", in which she played the role of a woman who discovers her husband's secret family after his sudden death.

"Belfast", a black-and-white film by Kenneth Branagh, picked up the BAFTA for outstanding British film.

Ryusuke Hamaguchi's Japanese drama "Drive My Car" was named the best film not in the English language.

"Licorice Pizza", a romance about a teenager wooing an older woman, won its writer-director Paul Thomas Anderson the best original screenplay BAFTA.

Disney's musical fantasy comedy "Encanto" earned the award for the best animated film.

"Summer of Soul" was judged the best documentary, directed by Questlove.