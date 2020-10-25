You are my strength, my pride, My Ram: Maanayata Dutt pens special note for husband Sanjay Dutt

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MAANAYATA Maanayata Dutt pens special note for Sanjay Dutt on Dussehra

Today as we celebrate Dussehra, marking the day when we honour the victory of good over the evil, Sanjay Dutt's wife Maanayata Dutt has penned a special note for him, calling him 'Ram'. Maanayata through her social media handle tells her fans that there is truly no one like her husband. She further said that her husband is her strength and pride.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Maanayata shared a video, wherein Sanjay Dutt can be seen worshipping and wrote a heartfelt note for him, saying, “Dedicating this Dussehra to someone who has been such an inspiration not only to me, but to so many others. Life has thrown many difficulties at him, but he has always fought back with patience, grace and love. And when we thought we finally had peace, life there yet another challenge. Today he has once again proven that a positive mind can win and conquer the worst situation with resilience and courage!."

"There is truly no one like you Sanju, you taught me when the going gets tough, the tough gets going. You are my strength, my pride, My Ram!! #vijayadashami bhava!! Wishing everyone peace and prosperity #love #grace #positivity #dutts #beautifullife #thankyougod,” she added.

Earlier, on his children, Iqra and Shahraan's birthday, Sanjay Dutt, who was diagnosed with cancer a few months back, announced his recovery from the deadly disease. Taking to the Twitter, he shared a statement about his health update and expressed gratitude as he revealed that he has recovered from his illness.

On the work front, Sanjay Dutt is gearing up for KGF2 and is all set to resume the shoot for the film in November.

