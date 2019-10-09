Would check on him again and again: Priyanka on Nick Jonas' diabetes

Priyanka Chopra openes about husband Nick Jonas dealing with Type 1 Diabetes

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' love life is a hot topic ever since the news of the couple dating each other broke out. Priyanka and Nick took their relationship to the next big stage with a grand wedding ceremony in Udaipur last year.

Priyanka, who is currently busy promoting her upcoming film The Sky Is Pink, spoke about various aspects of her personal life in a recent TV interview.

In November last year Nick Jonas revealed that he has been suffering from Type 1 Diabetes since the age of 13 and speaking about it, Priyanka said, "Initially when we first got married, I couldn't wrap my brain around the fact that he knew when his sugar dropped, even when he was sleeping. He has this crazy discipline. He feels it."

"I used to wake up in the middle of the night to just check if everything's okay for a really long time."

Priyanka said that Nick's approach towards dealing with the disease is an inspiring story and he has shown that you don’t need to sulk or live your life differently. "You can manage the issue if you follow a certain discipline."

“He has been taking care of his diabetes since he was so young that he just has a crazy discipline about it. He knows exactly what to do when to do it. He lives the biggest life possible. He's not restricted himself from anything. He plays sports, he's touring. He lives an incredible life. It's so inspiring to see," said Priyanka.

Priyanka Chopra's 'The Sky is Pink' is set to release on October 11. Directed by Shonali Bose the film stars Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar and Dangal-girl Daira Wasim, and Rohit Saraf.