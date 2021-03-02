Image Source : PR FETCH Women's Day 2021: Women revolutionizing the web through clutter-breaking performances

International Women's Day is celebrated across the globe on March 8th. While we do not need a specific day to honor and celebrate the achievements of women around the world, this day reminds us to celebrate, respect, and appreciate women. If you are a Bollywood buff, here are a few titles to help you celebrate the strength, power, and courage of every woman.

Girl gang from 'Four More Shots Please!'

The sassy girl gang: Siddhi (Manvi Gagroo), Umang (Bani J), Damini (Sayani Gupta) and Anjana (Kirti Kulhari) have won over our hearts with their classy fashion sense, true and understanding friendship, crazy bonding and lots of drama. “Four More Shots Please!” is a story of four unapologetically flawed women from different walks of life dealing with romance, work-life conflicts, ambitions, and anxieties in modern-day India.

Image Source : PR FETCH Women's Day 2021: Women revolutionizing the web through clutter-breaking performances

Sumukhi Suresh from 'Pushpavalli'

Sumukhi Suresh is nothing less than a wonder woman. She is not just an actor but also a comedian, a writer, and a director. Gone are the days when stand-up comedy shows were dominated by men. Today, Sumukhi has carved a niche for herself and has emerged as one of the successful female stand-up comedians. In 2020, she made an exciting comeback with her sitcom Pushpavalli Season 2 on Amazon Prime Video which bagged her “Best Actress in a Comedy Series (Critics)” at the 2020 Flyx Filmfare OTT Awards.

Image Source : PR FETCH Women's Day 2021: Women revolutionizing the web through clutter-breaking performances

Women fighter pilots

Women have broken several barriers by becoming a fighter pilot themselves . A two-part series on Avani Chaturvedi, Bhawana Kanth and Mohana Singh who broke the glass ceiling, defied all odds, and became the first three female fighter pilots. Streaming on discovery+, 'Women Fighter Pilots' is a story on the journey of how these brave fighter pilots, who face infinite challenges with tremendous courage, are at this point today.

Image Source : PR FETCH Women's Day 2021: Women revolutionizing the web through clutter-breaking performances

Serena Williams in 'Being Serena'

Serena Williams, a legend that takes on pregnancy and motherhood while still being the most dominant player on the tennis court. Being Serena on discovery+ gives us unprecedented access to Williams during her pregnancy, new motherhood, and marriage. The show not only concentrates on her challenging yet remarkable career but also dives into her everyday life and her role as a businesswoman in tech, fashion, wellness and philanthropy while embracing pregnancy and yet being the most prevailing player on the court.

Image Source : PR FETCH Women's Day 2021: Women revolutionizing the web through clutter-breaking performances

Defying the gender norms in 'Kaatelal & Sons'

Stereotyped gender roles are deeply rooted in peoples’ mindset in our society. Kaatelal & Sons aims to spearhead a change by making people believe that 'Sapno ka Koi Gender Nahi Hota'. This Sony SAB show is a fascinating tale of two sisters who challenge societal norms and face hardships head-on. Inspired by a real story, the show takes the audience through the bustling streets of Rohtak to narrate a heartening tale about ‘un-gendering’ your dreams.

Image Source : PR FETCH Women's Day 2021: Women revolutionizing the web through clutter-breaking performances

Kirti Kulhari in 'Criminal Justice- Behind Closed Doors'

As the name itself suggests, a lot of topics are preferred to be brought up behind shut doors in the form of whispers, or even swept under the rug. Criminal Justice- Behind Closed Doors takes on such topics, and brings them forth to the world, in an attempt to make it less taboo. Kirti Kulhari plays the role of Anuradha Chandra, a woman who’s defending her integrity against the world. The film proved to be the much-needed stop for your thrill-seeking spirits with its nail-biter story line, and some plot twists that you never saw coming!

Image Source : PR FETCH Women's Day 2021: Women revolutionizing the web through clutter-breaking performances

Shruthi Hariharan from Vadham

Produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Tasa Media, the exhilarating drama series is centred on Sakthi Pandian, essayed by Shruthi Hariharan, a young and honest female police inspector who is assigned to an all-women’s police station and is determined to solve the murder of an influential politician’s close aide. The film authentically describes the life of a working woman, especially one who is in a challenging job like that of a Police Inspector and the problems she faces while balancing her two lives.