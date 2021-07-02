Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/RANNVIJAYSINGHA Wimbledon 2021: 'Roadies' fame Rannvijay Singha enjoys tennis match between Daniil Medvedev, Carlos Alcaraz

Rannvijay Singha is one of the most popular Television celebrities who rose to fame by winning Roadies. Later, he started appearing as a mentor on the show after which he featured as the host in the dating reality show Splitsvilla along with Sunny Leone. His popularity is soaring and fans are excited about anything and everything that he shares on social media. Be it with his outing, shooting or family time with wife Priyanka or daughter Kainaat. Yet again, he did the same and left everyone surprised as he shared a picture of himself from the stadium where he watched a live Wimbledon tennis match. Yes, that's true! The sports enthusiast witnessed the tennis match between Daniil Medvedev and Carlos Alcaraz.in London.

In the post that he shared, Rannvijay can be seen looking super excited and dapper wearing a blue blazer, a light blue shirt, trousers and a hat. He flashed a smile for the lends and wrote in the caption, "Nothing like watching Live sport..#wimbledon #medvedev vs #alcaraz #satnamwaheguru."

Have a look at the same here:

As soon as he shared the post on the photo-sharing platform, comments started pouring in from his fans and followers. Some of them read, "Superb sir," "My dream is to watch Wimbledon," "Sir, looking great." Not only this but various celebrities too commented on the same. Washington Sundar wrote, "Super classy" while Gauahar Khan commented, "I’m jealous."

On the personal front, he and his wife Prianka are expecting their second baby after their 4-year-old daughter. In the month of March 2021, they announced the good news on social media and a few days back shared glimpses from a beautiful baby shower that was planned by their friends. See the adorable pictures here:

Apart from the reality shows, he has also been part of films including ‘Toss: A Flip of Destiny’, ‘London Dreams’, ‘Action Replayy’, and web series.