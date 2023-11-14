Why did Kareena Kapoor marry Saif Ali Khan after cohabitating for 5 years?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor and actor Saif Ali Khan are among the power couples of B-Town. Both of them have been married for more than 10 years. They are also the parent of two children, Taimur and Jahangir. Before marrying Kareena, Saif Ali Khan lived in a live-in relationship with her for 5 years. Now years later, Bebo revealed why she decided to get married. While talking to The Dirty Magazine, Kareena revealed the reason behind getting married to Saif after living together for 5 years and said that wanting to start a family and have kids was the reason she decided to marry the Tashan actor. "The reason behind getting married nowadays is to have kids. I mean otherwise today you can just keep living together," said the actor.

Apart from this, Kareena further talked about why she wanted to have a child. "I want to live the rest of my life with my children. I want whatever I do to be done in front of them. I want to take care of his and my mental health first. We have to be happy, only then they will flourish," added Kareena Kapoor Khan.

For the unversed, Before marrying Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan married actor Amrita Singh. They have two children Ibrahim Ali Khan (22) and Sara Ali Khan (28). But after a few years, Saif Ali Khan got divorced from Amrita in 2004. Later, in the year 2007, Saif and Kareena fell in love while shooting for YRF's Tashan. Both of them dated each other for a long time and got married in the year 2012.

On the Work Front

Talking about Kareena Kapoor's work front, she was recently seen in the film Jaane Jaan directed by Sujoy Ghosh, with which the actor marked her OTT debut. She can be seen in Hansal Mehta's next film, about which no official announcement has been made yet. This film will be released in the year 2024. Apart from this, Kapoor will also be seen in Singham Again opposite Ajay Devgn. The film also features, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and Akshay Kumar.

