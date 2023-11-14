Deepika-Ranveer anniversary special: Why does DeepVeer need a break from trolls?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

November 14 marks the fifth anniversary of Bollywood's most-talked-about couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. One a powerhouse, another sophisticated. The couple, who fell head over heels in love with each other on the sets of Ram Leela, has come a long way.

Singh and Padukone celebrated their union at the picturesque Lake Como in Italy in 2018, the exclusive footage of which was recently presented to the world on Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan 8. They had two ceremonies— a South Indian and Anand Karaj followed by Konkani customs. The couple opened up about their dating days on the same show which triggered a sea of trolls, most of them slapping Padukone with their judgemental tones over being in an open relationship.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are each other's lobsters

For those who have been asleep for a decade, the 37-year-old star revealed that she met other guys as well while dating Singh. However, her mind and soul belonged to him. The statement sent shivers down a section of social media users, mostly cosplaying as preservers of Indian society.

With social media being accessible, people don't hesitate to barf out their frustration on celebrities. Green flag? Nah. Red flag! But, do Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh deserve to be trolled to this extent?

Watch Deepika-Ranveer's wedding video here:

If you have followed the first episode of Koffee With Karan 8, the couple not only opened up about their open relationship but also shared cognizance of emotional availability. Padukone has been an advocate for mental health, and in Karan Johar's show, she revealed how her significant one stood by her wherever she got out on the wrong side of the bed. But also, sensitive is too gay! Ain't it?

Rumours have it that Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are so done with each other. But, why can't the celebrities' freaks practice sense and sensibility, even if the rumours are true?

