Why did Ishaan Khatter's Pippa makers apologise to fans? 5 points

Follow us on Image Source : WEB Actor Ishaan Khatter in Pippa

The biographical war film, Pippa, starring Ishaan Khatter and Mrunal Thakur is making headlines. Based on the life of Captain Balram Singh Mehta of India's 45 Cavalry regiment, Pippa premiered on November 10 on Prime Video. Days after its release, the film landed in a soup over its reinditioned song.

Pippa makers released an official apology to fans and said they have 'deep respect' for the original composition, Kazi Nazrul Islam, and his immeasurable contribution to the 'musical, political and social landscape of the Indian subcontinent'.

Take a look at the statement:

Pippa song controversy

After securing the necessary adaptation rights, Pippa makers released AR Rahman's version of Kazi Nazrul Islam's poem Karar Oi Louho Kopat. This did not go well with music aficionados who bashed the makers for distorting the original art. The family of the poet, along with the artistic community in Bangladesh and West Bengal, slammed the filmmakers for the same. Islam's grandson Kazi Anirban, Bengali singer Haimanti Shukla, and Khilkhil Kazi, Islam's granddaughter Anindita Kazi called out the makers. For those uninitiated, Karar Oi Louho Kopat was first published in Banglar Katha magazine in 1922. It also has its mention in Islam's book of poems Bhangar Gaan. In 1949, the song was first recorded by a popular music label. Following the outrage on social media, Pippa makers released an apology and said, "This album was created as a tribute to the men and women who dedicated their lives to the liberation of Bangladesh and keeping in mind the sentiments of their struggle for freedom, peace, and justice."

About Pippa

Helmed by Raja Krishna Menon, Pippa has been bankrolled by RSVP Film and Roy Kapur Films. The will also stars Priyanshi Painyuli in a key role and also marks the first collaboration of Mrunal Thakur and Ishaan Khatter.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas's UNSEEN photos from their Diwali celebration surface online | See here

Latest Web Series News