Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas's UNSEEN photos from their Diwali celebration surface online | See here

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is settled in LA now, celebrated Diwali with her husband and family away from India. The couple was seen holding hands on Sunday while they partied for Diwali with their loved ones and looked absolutely stunning together. The photos of the same were shared by their fan clubs and are now doing rounds on the internet.

For the Diwali bash, PeeCee opted for a stunning red-golden lehenga. While the blouse was micro velvet, the skirt was golden. She completed her look with a Bulgari serpent neckpiece and tied her hair in a sleek bun. She also added roses to her bun and had a dramatic makeup look on.

On the other hand, Nick Jonas sported a white kurta-pajama with a pink brocade jacket. His brother Joe Jonas, who recently got separated from Sophie Turner, was spotted in a blue kurta-pajama. In another series of photos, Chopra can be seen posing with a friend and her dog Diana.

Take a look at Priyanka-Nick's Diwali photos here:

Earlier, Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram story and shared her daughter Malti Marie's first rangoli with her Instagram fans. Over the years, the global star is keeping up with her traditions in Los Angeles with her husband and his family. Be it Diwali or Karwa Chauth or Holi, the actor never fails to enthrall her fans with her culture.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently hosted the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival. She opened the prestigious event with a speech “We would like to acknowledge the pivotal role of women in front of the camera and behind it – we have some of the most amazing women, some of them here tonight, whose contribution to cinema is unparalleled," she said.

The actor was last seen in Prime Video's Citadel opposite Richard Madden.

