Tiger 3 Box Office Collection Day 2: Salman Khan's film reaches new MILESTONE, crosses Rs 100 crore

The fifth instalment of the YRF Spy Universe, Tiger 3 hit the silver screen on November 12. Starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi in lead roles, the film saw a bumper opening at the box office and crossed Rs 44 crore on Day 1. Fans have all eyes on the box office report as Tiger 3 might break Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan record. On Day 2, the film achieved a new milestone.

According to early estimates by Sacnilk, Tiger 3 collected Rs 57.50 crore at the box office. On its opening day, it earned Rs 44.5 crore out of which the Hindi version collected Rs 43 crore, Rs 1.3 crore, and Rs 0.2 crore in the Telugu and Tamil versions respectively. The total collection of Tiger 3 stands at Rs 102 crore.

The film saw an overall occupancy of 48.62 per cent and the highest occupancy rate was recorded at 62.53 per cent during the evening shows.

Tiger 3 occupancy rate on Day 2, Hindi

Morning shows: 21.69 per cent

Afternoon shows: 52.49 per cent

Evening shows: 62.53 per cent

Night shows: 57.76 per cent

About Tiger 3

The spy-thriller is the sequel to Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai and marks the return of Tiger and Zoya after years. This time, Emraan Hashmi, who is synonymous with romantic roles, stars as the antagonist. Besides Salman Khan's factor, the film is also special for fans due to Shah Rukh Khan as Pathaan and Hrithik Roshan as Kabir's cameo.

Meanwhile, several chaotic incidents have been reported from theatres ever since Tiger 3 hit the silver screen. A video is doing rounds on the internet wherein fans can be seen bursting crackers of the superstar's entry. Following the incident, Salman Khan released a statement and urged his fans to not breach their safety.

