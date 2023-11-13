Video of Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal seeking blessings at Badrinath Dham goes viral | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Raghav Juyal and Shehnaaz Gill

Shehnaaz Gill has become a household name after her stint in Bigg Boss season 13. The actress recently visited Badrinath Dham to seek blessings from the lord. However, what caught the Internet's attention was the presence of actor-dancer Raghav Juyal.

The actress recently shared a couple of pictures from her visit to Badrinath Temple in Uttarakhand. In the pictures she is seen wearing a blue woollen jacket. She was seen posing infront of the Dham. A video of Raghav Juyal had gone viral on social media that showed him seeking blessings at the Badrinath Dham. The video gave a glimpse of a woman trying to hide her face with her muffler.

According to reports, Raghav Juyal and Shehnaaz Gill sparked dating rumours after their screen presence in Salman Khan's 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'. The duo have been spotted at several places together and, since then, rumours of them being romantically involved have begun. Shehnaaz Gill will next be seen in 100 Percent Opposite Ritiesh Deshmukh. While Raghav Juyal will played the role of antagonist in the film Kill.

Shehnaaz Gill was last seen in Thank You For Coming. Directed by Karan Boolani and produced by Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor. Written by Radhika Anand and Prashasti Singh, the film stars Bhumi Pednekar, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila and Shibani Bedi. The film premiered at the 48th 2023 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in the Gala Presentations section on 15 September.

