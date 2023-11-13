'Dangerous': Salman on video of fans bursting crackers inside theatre during Tiger 3 show

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Salman Khan in Tiger 3

Salman Khan fans turned turned up in huge numbers to celebrate 'Tiger 3' day as the film released on Diwali. The superstar has a loyal and crazy fan following that finds it hard to contain the excitement every time his movie releases. Several videos of his fans celebrating the film's release by bursting firecrackers during the show in Malegaon, Nashik have surfaced on social media. In the some people can be seen bursting crackers as ‘Tiger 3’ played on the big screen. Other people, who were afraid of the crackers, can be seen running for cover and safety inside the theatre. A few Salman Khan fans also set off rockets inside theatre in other videos.

Taking cognisance of the matter, Salman took to X (formerly Twitter) and worte,"I'm hearing about fireworks inside theaters during Tiger3. This is dangerous. Let's enjoy the film without putting ourselves and others at risk. Stay safe."

This is not the first time that such an incident has occurred for a Salman Khan moviescreening. In 2021, during the release of ‘Antim: The Final Truth’, fans burst firecrackers inside a theatre. Salman took cognisance of the matter back then and had condemned the incident. He had also urged fans not to repeat it. “Request all my fans not to take firecrackers inside the auditorium as it could prove to be a huge fire hazard thereby endangering your lives and also others. My request to theatre owners not to allow firecrackers to be taken inside the cinema and security should stop them from doing so at entry point. Enjoy the film by all means but please please avoid, this is my request to all my fans.. thank you,” he had said then.

Meanwhile, Tiger 3 witnessed the biggest Bollywood opening during Diwali. According to Sacnilk's early estimates, the film grossed a whopping Rs 40 crore on Day 1 and earned Rs 44.50 crore on its opening day. The film saw an overall occupancy of 41.32 per cent and the highest occupancy rate was recorded at 46.18 per cent during night shows.

Director Maneesh Sharma's 'Tiger 3' is an action thriller featuring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. It is a sequel to 2017-film 'Tiger Zinda Hai' and a fifth installment in the YRF Spy Universe. The film's screenplay is written by Shridhar Raghavan and dialogues by Anckur Chaudhry. The story is written by Aditya Chopra. 'Tiger 3' also features Revathi, Simran, Riddhi Dogra, Vishal Jethwa, Kumud Mishra, Ranvir Shorey and Aamir Bashir in supporting roles. Produced by Yash Raj Films, the film's songs are composed by Pritam, while the background score is composed by Tanuj Tiku.

Speaking of Salman Khan's work, the star is currently hosting Bigg Boss 17. He was last seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan bankrolled by his own production house, SK Films. Katrina Kaif, on the other hand, appeared opposite Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi in Phone Bhoot.

