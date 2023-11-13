Koffee With Karan 8: Karan Johar digs past feud between Kareena Kapoor, Ameesha Patel over Kaho Na Pyaar Hai

Follow us on Image Source : PINTEREST A collage featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ameesha Patel

The most-wanted pair, Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan will be the next guest on Koffee With Karan 8. Hosted by Karan Johar, the next episode will make multiple revelations related to Bhatt and Khan. The filmmaker will also dig into the past feud between Khan and Ameesha Patel that took place during Kaho Na Pyaar Hai.

In the new promo, Karan Johar can be seen asking some steamy questions to Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor. From confusion between 'nanad and bhabhi' to Alia answering about Deepika to Ameesha and Kareena's fight, Johar will leave no stone unturned to make the episode worth remembering.

Johar asked Khan, "Why didn't you attend the Gadar 2 party? Because of your history? You were meant to do Kaho Na Pyaar hai." Replying to his questions, the actor said, "I am ignoring Karan as you all can see."

During the Gadar 2 fever, Ameesha Patel, in an interview, the actor made some shocking revelations and said Kareena Kapoor did not leave Kaho Na Pyaar Hai but was kicked out of the film. "Kareena made a statement that if she’d done Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai, she would’ve done a better job of it than I had. And she said that she would’ve stolen the limelight from Hrithik or something like that. And I also said, ‘Maybe. Maybe she would have, maybe she wouldn’t have’. The bottom line is that Sonia was me, I did justice to the character, the film was a hit. Nobody can run away from this reality. What I could’ve done replacing other girls in other films I don’t know. Maybe I would’ve done them worse, maybe I would’ve done them better," Patel had said.

