Rumoured couple Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda celebrate their Diwali together? Fans curious

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM A collage featuring Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are the talk of the town of late. Just like Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur, the duo has been spotted together on multiple occasions, however, never admitted to dating each other. Seemingly, the Telugu stars celebrated their Diwali together but did not share any pictures together. But, fans turned sleuth and shared some mind-boggling proof on social media.

For Diwali, the Animal actor draped a stunning saree and extended Diwali wishes to her fans through a post. She captioned it, "Happy Diwali my loves."

Take a look at Rashmika Mandanna's post here:

On the other hand, Vijay Deverakonda shared a series of photos from his Diwali celebrations with the same caption. The actor sported a yellow kurta-pyjama as he enjoyed the festival with his family. But, he did not drop any photos with his rumoured girlfriend.

Check out Vijay Deverakonda's post here:

Though the stars did not reveal that they celebrated Diwali together, fans flooded the comment section with assumptions and proof. One fan wrote, "in vijay deverakonda home same wall vijay also posted." Yet another fan commented, "Upar Rashmika ka post niche apka dono ka caption same."

Here's how fans reacted:

Earlier, it was reported that Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda took an exotic vacation to the Maldives. The duo dropped pictures from the tropical island on social media, however, months apart.

Speaking of Mandanna, the actor will be next seen opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Animal. Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the drama-crime also stars Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in key roles. Mandanna made her Bollywood debut with Amitabh Bachchan in Goodbye. She was then paired with Sidharth Malhotra in Mission Majnu.

On the other hand, Vijay Deverakonda made his Bollywood debut opposite Ananya Panday in Liger. Bankrolled by Dharma Productions, the film miserably failed at the box office. He was last seen with Samantha Ruth Prabhu in Khushi.

Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's PDA moment at Kareena Kapoor's Diwali bash is winning hearts | See here

Latest Entertainment News