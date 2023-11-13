Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's PDA moment at Kareena Kapoor's Diwali bash is winning hearts | See here

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt at Kareena's residence

Bollywood and its Diwali parties hog headlines every year. With celebrities dolled up for the festivities and posing in front of the paparazzi, this year was extraordinary. What remained the talk of the town was Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's appearance at Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's Diwali bash. The couple's PDA moments are all over social media and fans can't stop gushing over them.

Alia Bhatt looked absolutely stunning in an exquisite red lehenga. She completed her look with a pair of statement earrings, kohl eyes, and a black bindi. On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor looked dapper as he sported a black kurta pyjama. Bhatt took to her Instagram and gave a sneak peek into her Diwali with her husband and la Familia.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's PDA moments

In the first frame, Ranbir Kapoor can be seen planting a kiss on his wife's cheek as she clicks a selfie. In the second frame, the couple can be seen seated together. The third photo shows a net dupatta with Raha's initials embroidered on it. Other photos showed Bhatt's Diwali celebrations with her sister Shaheen and cat Edward.

Sharing the photos, the actor wrote, "d i w a l i happy happy." Soon after she dropped the pictures, fans came together to react to it. One fan wrote, "they actually look cute together! Why do people spread negativity I don't understand!" Another fan wrote, "Wowwww! Happy Diwali my favssss."

Take a look at Alia Bhatt's Diwali celebrations:

On the other hand, Kareena Kapoor had a hard time putting together a family photo yet again. Sharing a series of photos with Saif Ali Khan and her kids, the actor wrote, "Year after year and still trying to get the perfect family picture …But nonetheless…Happy Diwali lovely people..from our heart to yours …"

See here:

