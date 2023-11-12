After Alia Bhatt, Sushmita Sen REPEATS her saree for Shilpa Shetty's Diwali party | Viral Video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sushmita Sen Then vs Now

Sushmita Sen, the epitome of grace, turned heads on Saturday at Shilpa Shetty's Diwali bash. The diva recycled her stunning Koffee With Karan saree for the party last night and was spotted with her former boyfriend Rohman Shawl and elder daughter Renne. The mother-daughter duo twinned in sarees.

Sushmita Sen repeats her Koffee With Karan saree

What grabbed attention was Sushmita Sen's translucent beige saree that she wore for Koffee With Karan season 1. For those who don't know, the actor shared the Koffee couch with Sanjay Dutt back then. On the other hand, Rohman Shawl sported a white kurta pajama and paired it with a Nehru jacket. Renne draped a ruffled saree and completed her look with a choker necklace.

Sushmita Sen's love life

The actor hogged headlines last year after Lalit Modi announced their relationship officially. Sen never addressed her relationship with Modi. Ahead of the news, she had announced her breakup with Rohman Shawl. However, the duo has been spotted together in recent times on several occasions.

Announcing her breakup with Shawl, the actor had said, "We began as friends, we remain friends!!! The relationship was long over… the love remains!"

Watch the viral video here:

Sushmita Sen is not the first actor who made a conscious decision to repeat her saree. Earlier, Alia Bhatt re-wore her wedding saree for the National Film Award event in Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan. Bhatt received the prestigious award for Gangubai Kathiawadi under the Best Actress category.

Meanwhile, Sushmita Sen was last seen in Aarya 3. She also appeared in JioCinema's Taali where she played transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant.

Also Read: Adar Jain gets papped with MYSTERY woman after his break up with Tara Sutaria | Viral video

Latest Entertainment News