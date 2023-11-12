Adar Jain gets papped with MYSTERY woman after his break up with Tara Sutaria | Viral video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Adar Jain and Tara Sutaria broke up

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan hosted an intimate Diwali party at their residence on Saturday. Kapoor's cousin Adar Jain also attended the celebrations but he got his date with him, which has now become the talk of the town. Notably, Jain broke up with Tara Sutaria a few months back.

In the viral video, Adar Jain can be seen walking hand-in-hand with his mystery woman. While he looked dapper in a black kurta-pajama, the woman slipped into a shimmery co-ord set. She completed her look with a choker necklace and kept her hair loose.

Watch the viral video here:

For those who have sneered at entertainment pages all along, Adar Jain made his acting debut with the 2017 film, Qaidi Band. He also appeared in Hello Charlie which released in 2021. Born to Reema Jain and Manoj Kapoor, he is the brother of Armaan Jain.

Speaking of Adar Jain's dating history. The actor was in a relationship with Tara Sutaria. Although the rumoured couple never announced their relationship officially, but were spotted together on several family gatherings and outings. The duo, in fact, took a trip to Paris last year in September.

Tara Sutaria breaks her silence on her relationship status

In a recent interview with News 18, Tara Sutaria revealed that she is single. “No, they don’t bother me. I’ve the coolest parents in the world. When they read all these things about me in the morning, they come to me and we share a nice laugh over a cup of tea. We keep reading about me being paired with X, Y or Z. This has been happening even before my first film released," the actor said on her dating and breakup rumours.

