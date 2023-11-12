Tiger 3 FIRST Review out: Fans declare Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif's film a blockbuster

Follow us on Image Source : PINTEREST Actors Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3 finally hit the silver screen on November 12, on the occasion of Diwali. Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 is the fifth instalment of the YRF Spy Universe and stars Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist. The film is finally out and so are the reviews.

Fans have shared their early reviews of Tiger 3 on social media and declared it a blockbuster. One user wrote, "OneWordReview...#Tiger3 : BLOCKBUSTER. Rating: 4.5 . Tiger is a WINNER and more than lives up to the humongous hype… #ManeeshSharma immerses us into the world of Mass pan-Indian film,delivers a KING-SIZED ENTERTAINER A MUST WATCH."

Another user wrote, "#Tiger3Review - Interval 4. A Gigantic Blockbuster, lot of Action, lot of Twist and Turn, Surprises , Patriotic , Emotion, All of actors entry and phenomenal Interval Block #SalmanKhan Soul of the movie, his actions and expression is Top level. #KatrinaKaif #Tiger3."

"If you're a fan of adrenaline-pumping action and powerful performances, #Tiger3 is a cinematic masterpiece you can't miss! @BeingSalmanKhan's career-best act and jaw-dropping sequences take it to another level. #SalmanKhan #Tiger3Review," wrote the third one.

Why Tiger 3 released on Diwali?

YRF recently revealed its strategy behind releasing Salman Khan's most-awaited film on Diwali. “I always believe that it is absolutely fine to do the conventional and there is no need to reinvent if there is no need for it. In this case, however, what came to our mind was that it is important for us not to look at the opening day numbers but to focus on what is eventually going to benefit, and in the case of Tiger 3, we definitely felt that going on Laxmi Puja day, which is considered the weakest day to release a film, would be a better fit for our film," Rohan Malhotra said.

