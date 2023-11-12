Nose surgery gone wrong: Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra opens up about her daughter's career downfall

Follow us on Image Source : PINTEREST Priyanka Chopra Then vs Now

Over the years, Priyanka Chopra's awry nose surgery has been the topic of discussion. The actor has addressed the same in several interviews of hers. Recently, PeeCee's mother Madhu Chopra opened up about the same and admitted to the actor going through a nose job at the early stage of her career.

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Madhu Chopra revealed that Priyanka Chopra lost multiple film projects after her nose job went wrong, however, she bounced back.

Madhu Chopra opens up about Priyanka Chopra's nose job

"In the old days, there used to be this toy, which would bounce back up if you hit it. That’s what Priyanka is like. Nobody could suppress her; she came back stronger than ever. And she did it only through serious hard work, and serious focus. I’ve never seen her do anything else. She never went to parties, nothing. She’d go to work, learn her lines, stay at home. She stayed sober and remained dedicated," Madhu Chopra said.

Earlier, Gadar 2 fame Anil Sharma opened up about the same and shared how PeeCee's nose job worked against her. Notably, Sharma launched the actor in Bollywood with Hero: The Love Story of a Spy. "She looked terrible, she was so dark, what in the world had she done to herself? She was depressed. She had decided to return to Bareilly and return after some months, and was offering her signing amount back to me," Sharma had said.

When Priyanka Chopra lost Bollywood projects

During her promotional event for Citadel, the global star had addressed her nose surgery. "I was supposed to play this lead, and I was shifted to a supporting character. That filmmaker was very kind... He, while the tide was against me, said, 'It will be a small part, but give it your all.' And I did," PeeCee said.

