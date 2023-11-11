'The best gift from god...' Parineeti Chopra pens down heartfelt note on Raghav Chaddha's birthday | See Photo

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Parineeti can be seen flaunting her wedding mehendi in one of the pictures

Raghav Chadha is celebrating his 35th birthday today on November 11th. His better half and actor Parineeti Chopra has shared a heartfelt birthday note with a total of seven unseen pictures on Instagram. In one of these pictures, she can be seen enjoying a cricket match with Raghav, in the other picture, only the couple's feet are visible and Parineeti can be seen flaunting her wedding mehendi. In another adorable picture, Parineeti can be seen hugging the birthday boy on a breakfast table.

Along with these pictures, Parineeti wrote a long note for Raghav which is being loved by social media users. "You’re the best gift God has given me, my Ragaii! Your mind and intelligence amaze me. Your values, honesty, and faith make me want to be a better human being. Your commitment to family makes me feel blessed everyday. You’re a vintage gentleman in a whacko world. Your calm is my medicine. Today is officially my favourite day because you were born today, for me. Happy birthday husband! Thankyou for choosing me back," wrote Parineeti Chopra on Instagram.

Parineeti and Raghav's wedding

For the unversed, actor Parineeti Chopra married politician Raghav Chadha in the Leela Palace of Udaipur in September, where many famous personalities like Sania Mirza, and Harbhajan Singh were the attendees. Many high-profile leaders also attended Parineeti and Raghav's wedding. Talking about the work front of Parineeti, the actress was recently seen in Mission Raniganj. She will next be seen in Ranbir Kapoor's Animal. If reports are to be believed then, Parineeti can also be seen in Imtiaz Ali's Chamkila.

