Aryan Khan birthday: From a child dubbing artist to a director, many hats that Shah Rukh Khan's son has worn

Bollywood's star kids are often frowned upon and succumb to trolls. However, Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, time and again, proved his mettle beyond being SRK's elder son. Aryan received a clean chit during his infamous drug case that dominated the headlines for over a month. Besides, his alleged involvement in the case, very few are cognizant of the many hats he has worn.

Aryan Khan turned a year older on November 13 and his sister Suhana's birthday wish for him is grabbing eyeballs and why not! 'Major sibling goal.' However, on his 26th birthday, let's not jump on the bandwagon and dig into his achievements.

Child dubbing artist

Aryan is a well-known child dubbing artist. He voiced the character, Tez for the 2004 film, Hum Lajawaab Hain. He was awarded the Best Child Dubbing Artist for his performance. Along with his father, Aryan also lent his voice to the Hindi version of The Lion King.

Black belt in Taekwondo

In addition to having extensive martial arts training, he holds a Taekwondo black belt. In a state-level Taekwondo tournament, he also won a gold medal.

Clothing brand

Aryan Khan partnered with Anheuser-Busch InBev to introduce his lifestyle and fashion brand D'yavol, which means "devil" in Slavic languages. The D’yavol brand is owned by Slab Ventures, a company founded by Aryan Khan, Leti Blagoeva, and Bunty Singh. It offers products across fashion, beverages, and exclusive experiential events.

Direction debut

Aryan had earlier announced that he had completed the writing of his first project, which is a web series. He will be the director and the showrunner of the show, Stardom. However, official confirmation about the same is still awaited.

