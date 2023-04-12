When Katrina Kaif explained the reason why Neetu Kapoor dislike her: 'I'll take the blame'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE When Katrina Kaif explained the reason why Neetu Kapoor dislike her

Katrina Kaif and Neetu Kapoor have been ruling the headlines for their old rift when the actress was dating Ranbir Kapoor. At that time, there were rumours that Neetu Kapoor is not okay with her son Ranbir dating Katrina. While the celebrities never talked about it openly, an old video is doing viral on Reddit in which the "Namaste London' actress can be seen addressing the same.

In the video, Katrina Kaif is seen reacting to the rumour that "Ranbir’s mother Neetu doesn’t like you." The actress said, "I’m stumped. The reason and the person responsible for these rumours that you are saying quite honestly would be me. I’ll take the full blame for that and you may ask why. The reason is since the last eight or nine years, I have chosen not to comment on my personal life whoever it may be or whatever it is about- the people or the man in my life. Because I feel it’s the easier way for me to be. There’s no hard and fast reason why. I’m a sensitive person. I have hard enough time accepting the truths and realities that hit us all in matters of love. Because I have kept everything so closely guarded as much as possible, you are leaving that much more room for everyone to make speculations like this."

She added, "If you particularly ask me about my relationship with Ranbir’s mother as a woman and as an actress who I have interacted with, she is a beautiful, stunning lady and somebody who I have great admiration for. I think she is a fantastic person. In fact, everyone I have met from his family has been such lovely fascinating people. Not only Neetuji, but also his father Rishiji, who I worked with on Namastey London. We hit it off so well in the film. He was such a darling person. He would take me out for dinners in the evening."

With Katrina Kaif marrying Vicky Kaushal and Ranbir Kapoor tying the knot with Alia Bhatt, this was a buried rumour but popped up again after Neetu Kapoor's latest social media post. The veteran actress posted on her Instagram stories, "Just because he dated you for 7 years, it doesn’t mean he will marry you. My uncle studied medicine for 6 years, now he is a DJ." This did not go down well with the netizens who thought that it was disrespectful.

Soon after Neetu Kapoor's post, Katrina Kaif's mother Suzanne Turquotte shared a post on ‘respect’ and netizens speculated if it was a response to Neetu Kapoor. She wrote, "I was raised to treat the janitor with the same respect as the CEO."

