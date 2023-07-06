When Anil Kapoor took a dig at Shilpa Shetty & revealed he would ditch wife Sunita for Kangana Ranaut

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor; Anil and Kangana Ranaut

Anil Kapoor, who will be seen in Night Manager 2, made his acting debut with 'Woh 7 Din' co-starring Padmini Kolhapure and Naseeruddin Shah. Apart from this acting, the veteran actor is known for his fitness and witty one-liners. Recently Anil Kapoor reunited with Kajol, 24 years after Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hai. However, it's not for a film or show, but to cross-promote their individual web series on Disney+ Hotstar. While fans are excited for this, a clip of Anil Kapoor from Koffee With Karan Season 3 with Kangana Ranaut and Sanjay Dutt on the couch is going viral on the internet.

The clip dates back to when Anil Kapoor took a subtle dig at Shilpa Shetty's botox and jokingly said he would ditch his wife Sunita Kapoor to marry Kangana Ranaut.

Here's what Anil Kapoor said

During a conversation on the chat show, Karan Johar asked Anil Kapoor "Last face you saw, that had a bad botox job." To this the actor said, "Yeh lips pe kya karte hain yaar? I didn’t like the way Shilpa (Shetty) had done her lips when we were shooting for Badhaai Ho Badhaai. My entire continuity went for a toss." When Karan asked if Shilpa’s lips became bigger, he said, “Itne mote mote lips ho gaye the. Now, her lips are fantastic," he added. Extending it further, the filmmaker asked Anil, "You stared at them (Shilpa's lips)." In response, the actor said, "Ya ya, in photos, have not met her."

For the next question, Anil Kapoor was asked "If he had to choose one woman to leave his wife for, who would it be?" Without much thinking, Anil pointed at Kangana Ranaut and took her name. Karan reacted to Anil’s answer, giving Kangana whimsical advice! He said, "I think you should worry."

What netizens reacted

After the video went viral, a user commented, "I remember watching this episode and feeling why the hell are these three acting so mean to her. There was a rapid fire bit when either Anil or Sanjay was shaming Kangana for her revealing dress and said she would have looked better if she had worn a salwar kameez. Coming from these two creeps." Another said, "This episode made me almost puke. The audacity of these men to ask Kangana such derogatory questions and that horrendously smug smile on their face!"

