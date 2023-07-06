Salaar teaser OUT: Prabhas-Prashanth Neel’s gangster drama promises a thrilling ride

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Salaar teaser OUT

Salaar teaser OUT: After a long wait, the makers of Prabhas' upcoming film released the much-awaited teaser on Thursday morning. With powerful stills and intriguing action, the teaser is sure to leave fans excited. The film, directed by 'KGF' fame filmmaker, Prashanth Neel, also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu in significant roles. It delivers glimpses of the thrilling action from the extensive universe created by Prashanth Neel. As expected, the highly promising teaser has received an exceptional welcome from both the Prabhas fans as well as cine-goers.

Packed with powerful dialogues, the movie is touted to be a revenge thriller with high-octane action sequences. Prabhas and director Prashanth Neel, are collaborating for the first time. Another important reveal from the teaser is that there is a second part to Salaar because the upcoming film is called Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire. As expected, the highly promising teaser has received an exceptional welcome from Prabhas fans. Dropping the teaser,

The teaser features Tinnu Anand surrounded by many men with machine guns. ‘In simple English’, he says that of course a lion, a tiger, or an elephant is dangerous. The dialogue is intercut to scenes of Prabhas. Tinnu then adds that but those animals are not that dangerous when they are in Jurassic Park because there the apex predator is. well. a dinosaur. The teaser also features a shot of Prithviraj as a villain.

About Salaar

The film, which is touted as an out-and-out mass action and adventure shot in India, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, is scheduled to hit theaters on September 28, 2023, in 5 languages including Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi.

Salaar is produced by Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale Films, the makers of the successful KGF franchise, and features the same technical team from the KGF series. The film promises to deliver a grandeur that has never been witnessed before on the big screen, with a staggering 14 massive sets constructed in and around Ramoji Film City. The teaser release has ignited a wave of excitement and anticipation among fans, who eagerly await the opportunity to explore the vast universe of Salaar.

