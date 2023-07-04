Prabhas’ starrer Salaar bigger than KGF in terms of scale and action | Deets Inside

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Is Prabhas' starrer touted as the biggest action thriller than KGF?

Prashanth Neel’s upcoming action venture Salaar starring Prabhas is bigger and better in all aspects. The cinematic experience of his previous blockbuster KGF has showcased that the elements shown would be much of a much bigger impact and would offer audiences a grand and massive spectacle that would go beyond any movie seen to date.

Director Prashanth Neel, known for his exceptional storytelling prowess, has once again captivated the audience with his vision for Salaar. The film reportedly revolves around the central theme of honor and loyalty as Neel depicts a relentless battle fought by the protagonist against rival mafia gangs, driven by a promise made to his dear friend.

With KGF the biggest director Prashanth Neel has redefined the mega canvas on the big screen that has never been seen before. While the world saw every larger-than-life element coming to the big screen in KGF, the director is all set to push the boundaries with his ambitious project Salaar where the audience will witness the grand and massive cinema of a whole new kind that is going to be way beyond KGF.

As per an internal source, "Salaar is going to be bigger than KGF in terms of scale and action. As Prashanth Neel's ambitious project, it's after the success of KGF that he got the confidence to make this film even more grand and massive."

This has certainly piqued our excitement to witness Hombale films Salaar on the big screen. Moreover, it would be even more interesting to see the biggest action director Prashanth Neel and the biggest superstar Prabhas coming together for the first time for such a mega canvas film.

Hombale Films, Salaar will star Prabhas along with Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu. Made under the direction of Prashanth Neel, the film will be released in theaters on 28 September 2023.

