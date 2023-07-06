Dharmendra reveals why Jaya Bachchan used to hide behind sofa during Guddi shoot

Follow us on Image Source : A STILL FROM DHARMENDRA AND JAYA BACHCHA A still from Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan-starrer Guddi (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Veteran stars Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan are reuniting for Karan Johar's much-awaited directorial Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani. Apart from being wonderful co-stars in multiple flicks, the veterans also share several sweet memories. In a recent interview, Dharmendra recalled how Jaya Bachchan used to hide behind a sofa whenever he arrived on the sets of Guddi (1971), which was also Jaya's debut Hindi film. On being asked whether the actress used to have a huge crush on him, the actor revealed ''this is her love and respect speaking.''

''I’ve known Jaya and Amitabh for a very long time now. I still remember the fun times that we had while shooting for Sholay,'' he said.

Apart from Guddi, both Dharmendra and Jaya have been part of several films together including Chupke Chupke (1975), Sholay (1975), and Samadhi (1972), among others.

The 87-year-old actor also remembered shooting in his prime era and said that he used to enjoy every bit of it and the outdoor shoots were like picnics. ''The entire unit was like one big family. I got the same feeling while doing Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani,'' he added.

About Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani

Directed by Karan Johar, the film features Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. The upcoming romantic comedy also stars Shabana Azmi, Shraddha Arya, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, and Sriti Jha in supporting roles and a special cameo appearance by Ananya Panday.

The plot of the film revolves around two lovebirds Ranveer (a Punjabi boy) and Alia (a Bengali journalist) but their families are in resistant to their relationship. So, the two decide to stay with each other's families for three months before getting engaged.

Bankrolled by Dharma Productions, the film is scheduled to hit the theatres on July 28. The film also marks the return of Karan Johar as a director after seven years.

