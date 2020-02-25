When Ananya Panday forgot her winning speech during Filmfare Awards despite practicing since she was 5

Image Source : TWITTER When Ananya Panday forget her award acceptance speech

Actress Ananya Panday, who has been grabbing the limelight for her upcoming film with South superstar Vijay Devarakonda, bagged the Best Debut award at the 65th Amazon Filmfare Awards 2020 for her performance in Student of the Year 2. After her big win, she became attached to her award and refused to let go of it even when she went to bed with it. Ananya's mother Bhavna Panday shared an adorable picture of her daughter sleeping peacefully with her award. She captioned the image, "So proud of you my Baby Girl !!! Love you too much !!! Keep Shining !!!".

Now, Ananya Panday has revealed that she forgot her award accpetance speech even though she had been practising for the same since she was five. “I had practiced it so many times, but when I went on stage I forgot everything. Winning a Filmfare Black Lady is a big deal for me. My mom (Bhavana Panday) was there with me and how I wished dad (Chunky Panday) was there, too. But I gave the trophy to him when I reached home,” she says, adding that her actor-father suggested she keep it in the living room, “so the family could look at it the whole day”, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actress was quoted as saying to Mumbai Mirror.

Ananya Panday with Filmfare Award

Ananya Panday thanked everyone and said she was thankful for all the love and support. Ananya said ‘The first thing I did after my name was announced is that I hugged Karan Johar for 10 seconds".

On the work front, Ananya Panday will be seen next in Khaali Peeli alongside Ishaan Khatter. The SOTY 2 actress has also been roped in to play opposite Vijay Deverakonda in an untitled film directed by Puri Jagannadh.

