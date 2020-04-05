We are strongest together, says Priyanka Chopra as she thanks PM Modi for acknowledging her donation

Image Source : TWITTER Priyanka Chopra thanks PM Modi for acknowledging her donation

Global icon Priyanka Chopra took to Twitter on Sunday to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for acknowledging her donation for the coronavirus relief fund. Earlier, PM Modi had tweeted, "Be it individuals or institutions, diligent professionals or eminent personalities, everyone is coming together for the healthier future of India. Thank you @icsi_cs @priyankachopra @anilkumble1074 for contributing to PM-CARES."

Reacting to the tweet, Priyanka replied, "Thank you shri @narendramodi . We are strongest together. Thank you to everyone who also contributed and helped impact this important cause."

Thank you shri @narendramodi. We are strongest together. Thank you to everyone who also contributed and helped impact this important cause. https://t.co/uUxfSkreiD — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) April 5, 2020

Not just PM Modi's CARES Fund, but PeeCee and her husband Nick Jonas announced that they have donated to a number of organisations including UNICEF, Goonj, Feeding America, Doctors Without Borders, Ni Kid Hungry, IAHV, Give India, Friends of Aseema and PM Modi's CARES Fund.

Sharing photos of each of the charitable funds, Priyanka Chopra had written, "The world needs our help more than ever. These organizations are doing amazing work by helping those impacted by #Covid19. They are feeding the hungry (including children out of school), supporting doctors and first responders, helping low income and homeless communities, and supporting our colleagues in the entertainment industry." She also thanked them for their work and wrote, "Thank you for everything you are doing. They need your support too, and we would implore you to donate as well. I have linked to each org with a swipe up in my stories...no donation is too small. Together we can help the world beat this."

These organizations are doing amazing work by helping those impacted by #Covid19. They are feeding the hungry, supporting doctors and first responders, helping low income and homeless communities, and supporting our colleagues in the entertainment industry. pic.twitter.com/Za12mrjboG — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) March 31, 2020

Thank you for everything you are doing. They need your support too, and we would implore you to donate as well. I have linked to each org with a swipe up in my stories...no donation is too small. Together we can help the world beat this. ❤️ — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) March 31, 2020

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra is loaded with projects. She will be seen in the film adaptation of The White Tiger opposite Rajkummar Rao. She will also be seen in a wedding film with Mindy Kaling.

