Watch Salman Khan on Aap Ki Adalat this Saturday at 10 pm: 'Main Jo Kahunga Sach Kahunga'

Salman Khan on Aap Ki Adalat: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan impressed fans with his family entertainer Kisi Ka Bhai, Kisi Ki Jaan. Now, he is all set to leave fans amused with his charming personality and witty answers on India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma's most-talked-about show Aap Ki Adalat. From Wanted, Ready, Dabangg to Tiger, Salman Khan has been known for playing many powerful characters on the big screen but off-screen, he has even more roles to play. From taking care of his family, being a hero to his fans to his humanitarian activities, Salman Khan has constantly been in the headlines. On the other hand, his life has been shadowed by many controversies as well.

On Aap Ki Adalat, Salman Khan swears to answer every question thrown at him by Rajat Sharma with complete honesty and claims that he never lies.

Check out the video here-

Salman Khan's recently released film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is ruling the box office. The multi-starrer collected Rs 86 crore at the domestic box office in just a week. The songs of the film are already chartbusters. Directed by Farhad Samji, the film also stars Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh, Bhumila Chawla, Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Vinali Bhatnagar, palak Tiwari and Jassi Gill.

Ever since its inception in 1993, Aap Ki Adalat has some astonishing numbers associated with it. The show's videos have over 1.7 billion views across digital platforms. Currently, Aap Ki Adalat is no.1 show in its time slot within news genre. Aap Ki Adalat is world's most watched news show among TV news channels on YouTube.

