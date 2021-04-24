Image Source : INSTAGRAM/WARINAHUSSAIN Warina Hussain quits social media, following in the footsteps of Aamir Khan.

Bollywood’s young and beautiful, Warina Hussain made a shocking announcement on her social media a few days after treating her fans with fun pictures on her Instagram, the actress now revealed that she will no longer be using social media and will completely quit it. Warina Hussain has a fan following of 1.9 million followers on Instagram, She had always been the kind of person who used social media on and off. She also took a month off from social media last year, calling it a "social media detox."

The b-town actress, Warina Hussain has followed the footsteps of superstar Aamir Khan as he gave up social media a day after his birthday, similarly, the actress decided to take a decision of no longer being available personally on social media. In her interviews, she has always mentioned that she does not consider herself to be social media savvy. In the past few months, She has been seen with simple button phones, which has prompted a flurry of questions from her fans. In her usual quirky style, Warina Hussain shared the following post in which she also mentioned Aamir Khan, saying: in Aamir sirs language dropping the pretense

Warina Hussain debuted in Bollywood with the movie “Loveyatri” in 2018 in a Salman Khan Production, for which she was adored. She later appeared in the movie “Dabangg 3” for the special song “Munna Badnam Hua” with Salman khan. On the work front, Warina Hussain has completed shooting for her film “The Incomplete Man” and will be soon making her debut in the south with 2 unannounced Telugu projects and in a Telugu film along with Kalyan Ram in an NTR production film.