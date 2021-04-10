Vivek Oberoi gets first dose of Covid vaccine, urges all 'to not delay their safety'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@VIVEKOBEROI Vivek Oberoi gets first dose of Covid vaccine

Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi on Saturday took his first dose of Covid-19 prevention vaccine at a hospital in the city. The 44-year-old actor shared a video of the vaccination and encouraged others to go for the vaccine.

"First dose of Covid-19 vaccine. A big thank you and my warmest appreciation to all the frontline workers, our #Warriors for taking up this entire process seamlessly with utmost care. I would request everyone to not delay their safety and please get vaccinated (according to the age segregation). Let's defeat the virus together!" Vivek wrote as caption with the video.

Vivek will soon be seen in the horror thriller "Rosie: The Saffron Chapter", which marks the screen debut of TV star Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari. The makers released the first teaser of the film, revealed Palak's look. The teaser said: "If you love someone, set them free. The universe will conspire to bring them back from the dead."

Director Vishal Ranjan Mishra shared the teaser on Twitter and wrote, "Sharing the first teaser of #RosieTheSaffronChapter with y’all, as we get into the final shoot schedule!" He also informed that Arbaaz Khan and Mallika Sherawat have joined the star cast of the film.

The film directed by Vishal Ranjan Mishra is said to be based on the real incident of the sudden disappearance of a woman named Rosie from Gurugram, who was an employee at a BPO company. The film's first schedule started in December 2020 and the production will now move towards the final leg of shooting.

Prernaa V Arora, who presents the film, said: "We started shooting for Rosie: The Saffron Chapter in December. It was tough shooting amid the new normal but everything has been smooth. We had a team of young and ambitious people who put their best foot forward to turn our dream into reality. Now, we cannot wait to start the final schedule of the film. We hope that our teaser meets with ample love and support from everyone."

(With IANS inputs)