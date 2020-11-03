Image Source : INSTAGRAM Vivaan Shah, Naseeruddin Shah’s son, tests COVID19 positive

Naseeruddin Shah’s son Vivaan, who was recently seen in the web show A Suitable Boy, has tested positive for COVID19. He had been promoting the Mira Nair directorial drama. According to the report in TOI, the actor confirmed and told the publication, "Yes, I am not well as I have tested positive for Covid-19."

During the lockdown, Vivaan spent time with his father Naseeruddin Shah. Talking about the same, the veteran actor had said, "I am one of those people who can stay at home and enjoy a lot of indoor. I am watching movies, reading books. I have started helping in the kitchen that I kind of stopped after marriage. I did not cook for a long time. I am reading a couple of plays of Shakespeare to my son. We are spending quality time."

Vivaan has been seen in films like Saat Khoon Maaf and Happy New Year. In his next, the actor will be seen playing a kabaadiwala (ragpicker) in the upcoming film "Kabaad: The Coin". "Trying to play a kabaadiwala was a fascinating process. We have all observed hatgaadi pullers on the road in our everyday life, but to truly replicate the nuances, body language and cadences of a ragman required some focussed study and observation. The way they pull the cart, or the calls they send out across the streets in order to sell their wares. It is all very specific and needed to be replicated authentically," Vivaan had said.

The film is being directed by Varadraj Swami. According to Swami, Vivaan is a brilliant person to work with.

