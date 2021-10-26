Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MANSOOR_A_KHAN13 Vikram Vedha: Hrithik Roshan wraps up first action sequence of film

It's been over two years since Hrithik Roshan appeared on celluloid. Fans have been waiting to witness his next performance on the silver screen and it seems like their wishes will be soon granted. Earlier, Hrithik had made an announcement about getting back to shooting schedule for the upcoming film 'Vikram Vedha'. And now, it's learnt that the actor has wrapped the first ever action sequence from the film. The news came out when a few stuntmen from the film's set shared pictures of the sequence wrap.

The stunt sequences seem to be quite crazy as suggested by the stuntmen. Talking about the same, a stuntman posted on his instagram as he wrote, "Wrapped up the first action sequence of Vikram Vedha. A big 'Thank you' to @parvez.shaikhh sir for this opportunity. Wouldn't have been possible without you ?? @hrithikroshan."

Another stuntman posted, "First craziest action sequence have done (sic).!! Cheer's To @hrithikroshan @parvez.shaikhh @stuntindia1 and all the stunt boys.!!"

'Vikram Vedha' is a Hindi remake of the runaway Tamil hit of the same name. The 2017 Tamil superhit film originally starred R. Madhavan as righteous police officer Vikram while Vijay Sethupathi played the gangster Vedha. In the Hindi remake, it is said that Hrithik will play the gangster. The film drew from the ancient lore of Vikram-Betaal, where a wily gangster manages to escape every time a determined cop nabs him, by narrating a new story drawn from his own life. The Hindi version will also see Saif Ali Khan squaring off against Hrithik.

It is produced by Neeraj Pandey under his company Friday Filmworks in association with Reliance Entertainment and Y Not Studios.

Also Read: Sooryavanshi song Mera Yaaraa: Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif weave magic in Arijit Singh's romantic melody

(With IANS inputs)