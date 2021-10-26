Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE SCREENGRAB Sooryavanshi song Mera Yaaraa: Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif weave magic in Arijit Singh's romantic melody

The excitement for Rohit Shetty directorial Sooryavanshi has been there ever since its inception. The film which was supposed to release last year got postsponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. Well now, the Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn starrer is all set to release in the theatres on the occasion of Diwali ie November 5. While everyone is waiting for the big day, the makers have been increasing the excitement levels by sharing various songs and BTS videos. And yet again, the announcement of another one made our day special. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the lead jodi shared the teaser of their romantic song 'Mera Yaaraa' which has been crooned by none other than Arijit Singh.

Akshay and Katrina in the track can be seen enjoying romantic time in the green fields and the boats on a beach. The highlight of the song remained the momet when Akshay goes down on his knees and proposes Katrina with a ring in a dreamy setting. Sharing the glimpse of the same, the Bollywood actor wrote, "When her one smile makes you smile…let's cherish the romance with #MereYaaraa, song out tomorrow.... Come #BackToCinemas with #Sooryavanshi on 5th November. @arijitsingh @neetimohan18."

While for Katrina, she wrote in the caption, "#merayaara SONG OUT TOMORROW with the beautiful voices of @arijitsingh @neetimohan18 #sooryavanshi #backtocinema."

'Sooryavanshi' is a continuation of the cop action 'Singham' universe, which began with the Ajay Devgn starrer 'Singam' and 'Singham Returns', then expanded with 'Simmba', starring Ranveer Singh and Devgn, and now is going forward with Akshay's character.

The makers, a few days back released the first song 'Aila Re Aillaa' which left everyone impressed. See it here:

Just recently, Katrina shared a hilarious behind-the-scenes video from the first promotions. Taking to her Instagram handle, Katrina shared a video in which she could be sarcastically seen saying, "So guys, this is the first day of promotions for Sooryavanshi, and I have never seen Rohit sir and Akshay so excited, they are ready to go, they are full of energy, they are like," and turns the camera to capture Rohit and Akshay resting.

The moment both of them realise that they are being captured by Katrina, they ask her to stop. "Don't record," Rohit could be heard telling Katrina. "Arre but you wake up at 5 in the morning, you must be tired," Katrina teases Akshay, who asks her, "What are you doing? We have a reputation," and both Akshay and Rohit run away from Katrina in a hurry.

In 'Sooryavanshi' Akshay will be seen portraying the role of a DSP who fights crime. Katrina will be playing the role of Akshay's love interest in the film. Don't forget to watch the trailer here: