Vikram Vedha: Hrithik Roshan's Vedha gets thumbs up from original Vikram R Madhavan

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/R MADHAVAN, HRITHIK ROSHAN R Madhavan, Hrithik Roshan

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan is winning the Internet with his first look from the upcoming film 'Vikram Vedha'. On the occasion of his birthday, the makers unveiled the first look of the actor from the action-thriller. Hrithik's rugged avatar received praise from actor R Madhavan, who played Vikram in the original Tamil language neo-noir action thriller. Madhavan, took to his Twitter account and quote tweeted Hrithik's post writing, "Now that's a 'Vedha' I do want to see. Wow bro this is EPIC. Damnnn".

Covered in blood, Hrithik is seen in a rugged yet intense look as he sports a heavy beard and moustache. The star completed his look with sunglasses and stared at the camera lens. "VEDHA. #vikramvedha," Hrithik wrote as the caption for the image.

In the original, Madhavan essayed the role of Vikram, a brave and honest police inspector who is decisive about right and wrong, in the original 'Vikram Vedha' where he locks horns with Vijay Sethupathi's Vedha, a criminal with an acute sense of grey shades of humans.

With Saif Ali Khan essaying the role of Vikram, the Hindi adaptation of the film is poised to become an epic battle between the two stars. The film, which also has Radhika Apte in lead role, is set for a September 30 release. Pushkar and Gayatri, the original writers and directors, are donning the director's hats for the Hindi remake as well.

A cult film in its own right 'Vikram Vedha' is a neo-noir action crime thriller film. Based on the Indian meta-folktale 'Vikram aur Betaal', the film tells the story of a tough police officer who sets out to track down and kill an equally tough gangster.

'Vikram Vedha' is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series Films and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks and YNOT Studios Production.

The film is directed by Pushkar & Gayatri and produced by S. Sashikanth and produced by Bhushan Kumar.

'Vikram Vedha' will hit the big screens globally on September 30.