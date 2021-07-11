Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/KAMAL HAASAN Vikram first look: Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil, Vijay Sethupathi form terrific trio for action thriller

The wait is over! The first look of Superstar Kamal Haasan's upcoming film 'Vikram' is out. The actor took to Twitter on Saturday to unveil a powerful poster and first look of his next action thriller. The film will also star Vijay Sethupati and Fahadh Faasil in leading roles. The first look featured a monochromatic poster which had high contrast pictures of Kamal, Fahadh and Vijay in a collage form. The poster has "Code: Red" scribbled on it and the actors' faces marked with scars.

Dropping the poster featuring close-ups of the three actors, Kamal captioned: "Only valour should wear the crown 'I dare again to render before you the best of our talents. Like before, grant us victory!! Vikram." Although not much details about the plot have been revealed but it is speculated to be an action and gangster flick.

'Vikram' happens to be Haasan's 232nd film. The film is being bankrolled by Haasan’s Raaj Kamal Films International.

Directed and written by "Master" storyteller Lokesh Kanagaraj, the music of "Vikram" will be composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The action thriller will mark third Tamil film for Malayalam star Fahadh after "Velaikkaran" and "Super Deluxe".

The film, which was said to be delayed due to Kamal's political commitments, is expected to go on floors soon.

Superstar Kamal Haasan had shared the teaser of the same on his 66th birthday last year. Watch it here:

