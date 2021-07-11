Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/AKSHAYKUMAR Akshay Kumar starrer ‘Bell Bottom’ to release in August?

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar's much-awaited film Bell Bottom was one of the first few films to lead the way and announce its release date. However, with precarious Covid-19 situation across the country, the reopening of cinema halls remains questionable. The film, which was earlier supposed to release on July 27, will now hit the cinema halls in August. According to a latest report in ETimes, the team of Bell Bottom may be reconsidering its theatrical release.

When asked about the release being pushed to mid-August, Raj Bansal, a leading distributor and multiplex owner from Rajasthan said, "Looking at the current situation I don’t think cinemas will fully open by July 27 so there is every chance ‘Bell Bottom’ may release on August 13."

While producer Vashu Bhagnani has not yet commented on the release date, a source close to the unit said, "There is no decision taken on ‘Bell Bottom’ yet as theatres are yet to open in the country." Adding that makers will make sure it is released at an appropriate time.

This Akshay Kumar-starrer is inspired by true events. Set in the 1980s, Bell Bottom was one of the earliest Bollywood films to go on floors after the Covid-induced lockdown last year. Akshay Kumar and team were one of the first few to fly outside India last year to commence the shoot for the film. The star cast finished the shoot of the film during the lockdown. Leaked photos from the sets went viral on social media during its shoot in Glasgow, Scotland, in September and fans were gushing about Akshay's dapper retro look.

The spy thriller also stars Huma Qureshi, Lara Dutta and Vani Kapoor. Directed by Ranjit Tewari, the film shoot had made headlines for its model on-set COVID management and wrapping it up in record time.

Pooja Entertainment presents in association with Emmay Entertainment ‘Bellbottom’ Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani.

Also Read: Priyadarshan's new film with Akshay Kumar is 'happening next year'