Trump says US 'taking control' of Strait of Hormuz, to be paid for 'guarding' it

Washington:

President Donald Trump said on Monday that the United States is taking control of the Strait of Hormuz, the critical waterway which remains a contentious issue between the US and Iran since the beginning of the conflict in the Middle East earlier this year.

In an interview with Fox News for its programme 'Fox and Friends', the 80-year-old Republican leader said the US would also be paid for guarding the Hormuz through which one-fifth of global oil and natural gas transit. He even claimed that the US had been guarding the strait, but would be "reimbursed by wealthy nations" now.

"We're taking over the Strait. They have nothing. They've got nothing," Trump said. "We'll become the guardian of the Strait."

"We're going to get paid for guarding it. A lot of money, but we just want to be reimbursed for doing all of this, for putting our people in danger," the US President added.

Hormuz has emerged as one of the biggest contentious point between the US and Iran, with the latter claiming a complete control over it, while the former maintains that the waterway is open to all countries and all vessels can freely sail through it.

But earlier this month, a vessel was targeted by Iran while it was transiting the Hormuz, which once again sparked tensions in the region. The US strongly responded to that strike and targeted Iran's military bases, particularly its drone facilities, vowing to protect all vessels in the Hormuz.

The back-and-forth strikes continued, with Iran targeting US military bases in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar and other Gulf countries. This has also caused an instability with oil prices increasing by nearly 5 per cent earlier in the day, before falling back.

As of now, the US and Iran have agreed to hold talks, but Trump has warned that the ceasefire is already 'over'. It is worth mentioning here that the peace deal was signed last month digitally. It remains to be seen how the situation unfolds, as neither side has shown any willingness to back down, with Iran also vowing to avenge the killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

ALSO READ - Trump, Netanyahu and Meloni among 13 world leaders on Iran's 'revenge list' as Mideast continues to boil