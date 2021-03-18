Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SINGHVIJENDER,FAROUTAKHTAR Vijender Singh praises Farhan Akhtar's 'Toofan' teaser

Boxing ace Vijender Singh on Thursday tweeted praise for actor Farhan Akhtar's "Toofan" teaser. In return, Farhan thanked Vijender for his compliment. "The teaser looks awesome! Thanks for putting boxing on the map. All the best @FarOutAkhtar," Vijender posted.

Farhan replied by praising the Olympic Bronze medalist for his achievements. "Thank you @boxervijender Map par toh aapne aur aap jaise desh ko represent karnewale har ek boxer ne daala hai. Aap hain toh Toofaan hai (You and other boxers like you have put boxing on the map. A film like Toofan can be made because of people like you)," the actor-singer-filmmaker posted.

In the film, Farah essays the role of a guy from the streets who works hard to become a national level boxer. "Toofan" is helmed by filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, who also directed Farhan in "Bhaag Milkha Bhaag". On collaborating with Farhan after the success of Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, which released seven years ago, Mehra said he was certain that the actor would be the perfect protagonist for "Toofaan".

"The best thing about him is that he does not act the part, but lives it completely. Toofaan is a story that will motivate and inspire all of us to get out of comfort zones and fight towards achieving our dreams. We cannot wait to present our film to viewers across the globe!" Mehra said.

"Toofan" also stars Mrunal Thakur and Paresh Rawal, and will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on May 21.