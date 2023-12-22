'Aamir Khan called me...' Vijay Sethupathi breaks silence on working in Laal Singh Chaddha

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Vijay Sethupathi breaks silence on Laal Singh Chaddha

Actor Vijay Sethupathi is in the news these days for his upcoming film Merry Christmas. Ever since the trailer of the film was released, Vijay's acting has once again been praised. Recently, he said in an interview that he was going to work in the film Lal Singh Chaddha.

Vijay Sethupathi was to work in Lal Singh Chaddha

Vijay Sethupathi, in a conversation with Mashable, revealed that he was going to play an important role in the Aamir Khan starrer film Laal Singh Chaddha. But this could not happen. "I had to do Laal Singh Chaddha. So I met the director in the afternoon and when I was leaving, Aamir sir called me and said, 'Can we meet?' I went to his house. So when I first came to Mumbai, I went to a star's house and I had coffee and cigarettes with him. After that Aamir sir came to drop me to the airport," said Vijay Sethupathi.

Laal Singh Chaddha was a flop at the box office

Laal Singh Chaddha, the Hindi adaptation of Forrest Gump, was directed by Advait Chandan. Apart from Aamir Khan, Naga Chaitanya, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Mona Singh were also seen in important roles in the film. There was a lot of discussion about the film, but it did not do well at the box office. This film by Aamir Khan, released in 2022, proved to be a flop.

Vijay Sethupathi movies

Vijay Sethupathi is a well-known name in South cinema, but now he has established his foot in Hindi cinema as well. Vijay was last seen in the role of a villain in Shah Rukh Khan's film Jawan. Even with less screen timing, Vijay attracted the attention of the audience. He was also seen in Shahid Kapoor's web series Farzi. Vijay Sethupathi's upcoming film Merry Christmas is scheduled to release on January 12, 2024. Katrina Kaif plays an important role in this Pan India film. The film is directed by Sriram Raghavan.

