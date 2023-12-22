Shahid Kapoor to Arshad Warsi: 7 actors who ruled the OTT space in 2023

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE 5 actors who ruled the OTT space in 2023

2023 is ready to bid us farewell, and as we say the year goodbye, we only look at the amazing things it had in store for us. Speaking of amazing things, this year in the OTT entertainment space, many actors excelled. These amazing men gave us some intriguing and enthralling performances making our time worthwhile. So as 2023 ends, here's a shout-out to 7 actors who aced the OTT space.

1. Arshad Warsi in Asur 2

Arshad who everyone has loved in his comedy roles, and more friendly as Circuit to Munnabhai, left tongues wagging with praises for his performance in Asur. In every frame of his character, Arshad only exuded the finesse of his craft.

2. Jim Sarbh in Rocket Boys 2

Right from his debut, Jim has been making some interesting choices of characters. Proving his versatility with every role, he simply nailed a lasting impression on the OTT space with this show. His stellar performances, even got him nominated for the prestigious Emmy Awards.

3. Shahid Kapoor in Farzi

The OG millennial heartthrob Shahid, made his debut on OTT with Farzi. And right after the first episode, we all knew that he ventured onto the web space only to win hearts.



4. Rajkumar Rao in Guns and Gulaab

Made under the direction of Raj and DK, the Guns and Gulaab web series depicts the era of the 90s, in which Rajkumar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan, Gulshan Devaiah and Adarsh Gaurav are seen playing the lead roles. Rajkumar Rao's graceful performance in the series is a clear standout.

5. Vijay Sehtupathi in Farzi

Tamil star Vijay Sethupathi debuted in Bollywood through Farzi released on Amazon Prime. In the web series by Raj & DK, Vijay is seen in the role of a law enforcement officer and has breathed life into the character with his acting. As he said in an interview, his role in the show is like a fruit salad which fits well with everything. The same was seen in his performance. Nowhere is he weaker than stars like Shahid and KK Menon, rather as long as he is on screen it seems as if the entire web series is his.

6. Arjun Mathur in Made In Heaven 2

Arjun continued his role in the sequel of Made In Heaven only to leave a lasting impact. And boy, he emerged as a winner in the series with his layered portrayal.

7. Vijay Varma in Dahaad

Though he has had many remarkable performances on OTT this year, his act in Dahaad tops the list. The role surely gave many people sleepless nights.

