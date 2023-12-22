Yearender 2023: Celebs who embraced parenthood this year

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Celebs who became parents in 2023

In 2022, Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Bipasha Basu celebrated the arrival of their first children, marking a significant moment in their lives. As 2023 is now on the verge of concluding, let's look back at B-town celebs who embraced parenthood this year, adding new dimensions to their personal journeys amidst the Bollywood spotlight.

Ileana D'Cruz

The Barfi actress, who reportedly tied the knot with Michael Dolan in May this year was blessed with their bundle of joy, Koa Phoenix Dolan. On August 5, 2023, she took to her Instagram handle to share the news with her fans and also announced the name of her newborn. ''No words could explain how happy we are to welcome our darling boy to the world. Hearts beyond full,'' she wrote in the caption.

Arjun Rampal

The actor and his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades made their relationship official in 2018 and the next year they welcomed their first child, Arik Rampal. The duo embraced parenthood again in 2023 when they welcomed a baby boy on July 20.

Taking to Instagram, Arjun shared the news with his fans and wrote, ''My family and I are blessed with a beautiful baby boy today. Mother and son are both doing well. Thank you to the wonderful team of doctors and nurses. We are over the moon. Thank you for all your love and support. #helloworld #20.07.2023.''

Swara Bhaskar

In September, the Raanjhanaa star and her husband Fahad Ahmad were blessed with a little angel. She took to her Instagram handle and shared the news and wrote, ''A prayer heard, a blessing granted, a song whispered, a mystic truth. Our baby girl Raabiyaa was born on 23rd September 2023. With grateful and happy hearts, thank you for your love! It’s a whole new world.''

Ishita Dutta

Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth welcomed a baby boy in July. Taking to Instagram, Vatsal, and Ishita shared a joint point featuring a picture of themselves with the newborn. ''Us. We have been blessed with a baby boy. Thank you all for the love and wishes,'' reads their caption.

Sana Khan

Former Bigg Boss contestant Sana Khan and Mufti Anas welcomed their first child in July this year. Taking to Instagram, the couple shared a joint statement and wrote, ''May Allah make us the best version of ourselves for our Baby. Allah ki amanat hai behtareen banna hai. JazakAllah khair everyone for your love n dua’s that made our hearts n souls happy on this beautiful journey of ours. This voice belongs to “Qari Abdul Aziz Falahi” (Devla).''

