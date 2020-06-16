Image Source : INSTAGRAM Vidyut Jammwal reacts to 'no tweet for Sushant' comment: We all grieve and mourn-i do it quietly

Several Bollywood celebs expressed their grief and disbelief over the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. The 34-year-old actor, who shot to fame with Balaji Telefilms' TV soap Pavitra Rishta, was found hanging at his Bandra home in Mumbai on Sunday. Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithtik Roshan, Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Saif Ali Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Anushka Sharma, Swara Bhasker, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, and many other celebrities, paid their tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput on social media. However, actor Vidyut Jammwal is one of the few stars who hasn't written anything about Sushant's tragic death. So, a fan asked: "hey vidut no tweet for Sushant."

To which, Vidyut Jammwal replied, "Silence speaks volumes if you stop & listen. Absent tears/ inability to write heartfelt eulogies and remembrances could also be a way of expressing grief,Neither the departed soul nor the family is reading the Tweets ,so who to write for? We all grieve and mourn- i do it quietly"

Silence speaks volumes if you stop & listen. Absent tears/ inability to write heartfelt eulogies and remembrances could also be a way of expressing grief,Neither the departed soul nor the family is reading the Tweets ,so who to write for? We all grieve and mourn- i do it quietly. https://t.co/YJks0oaV1D — Vidyut Jammwal (@VidyutJammwal) June 16, 2020

Impressed with his reply, his fans wrote: "Thank you for always inspiring & encourage your Jammwalions family." Another wrote: "Proud of you sir".

Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging in his Bandra apartment on June 14. His servant reportedly saw him in his room and informed the police. No suicide note was found in the apartment and the post mortem report has also confirmed his death by suicide.

Sushant Singh Rajput was last seen in Chhichhore and the Netflix film Drive.

Also Read: Kriti Sanon pens emotional post for Sushant Singh Rajput: Part of my heart has gone with you

Also Read: After attending Sushant Singh Rajput's funeral, Vivek Oberoi pays heartfelt tribute

If you need support or know someone who is under depression or suicidal, please reach out to mental health specialists or helplines. AASRA: 91-22-27546669 (24 hours) Sneha Foundation: 91-44-24640050 (24 hours) Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health: 1860-2662-345 and 1800-2333-330 (24 hours)

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage