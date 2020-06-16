Image Source : YOGEN SHAH, INSTAGRAM After attending Sushant Singh Rajput's funeral, Vivek Oberoi pays hertfelt tribute: We didnt't deserve you

Actor Vivek Oberoi was one of the Bollywood celebrities who attended Sushant Singh Rajput's funeral, which took place on June 15 at the Pawan Hans crematorium in Mumbai. After attending the funeral, Vivek Oberoi penned a heartfelt note describing how Sushant's father was filled with pain in his eyes while lighting the fire at the cremation and, how his sisters wept and begged him to come back. He also said he now hopes that the Bollywood film industry would change for the better and start acting responsibly.

“Being at Sushant’s cremation today was so heartbreaking. I truly wish I could have shared my personal experience and helped him ease his pain. I’ve been through my own journey of pain, it can be very dark and lonely. But death is never the answer, suicide can never be a solution. I wish he stopped to think of his family, friends and the millions of fans who are feeling this tragic loss today...he would have realised how much people CARE! When I saw his father today, having to light the fire at the cremation, the pain in his eyes was unbearable, when I heard his sister weeping, begging him to come back, I can’t express how deeply tragic it felt.”

He also sent out a message to the film industry by writing, “I hope our industry that calls itself a family, does some serious introspection, we need to change for the better, we need to b***h less and care more, less power play and more grace and large heartedness, less ego trips and more acknowledgment for deserving talents, this family needs to truly become a family...a place where talent is nurtured and not crushed, a place where an artist feels appreciated and not manipulated. This is a wake up call for all of us.”

He concluded his statement by writing, “I will miss the ever-smiling Sushant Singh Rajput, I pray god takes away all that pain you felt my brother and gives strength to your family to deal with their loss. I pray you are in a better place now, maybe we didn’t deserve you.”

Besides Vivek Oberoi, Sushant Singh Rajput's Chhichhore co-stars Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Sharma, along with filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor, who directed him in his big-screen debut "Kai Po Che!" and "Kedarnath", were also present at the funeral. They were joined by others from the film fraternity, including producer Ekta Kapoor, actors Randeep Hooda, Prateik Babbar and singer Udit Narayan.

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on Sunday, at the age of 34.

If you need support or know someone who is under depression or suicidal, please reach out to mental health specialists or helplines. AASRA: 91-22-27546669 (24 hours) Sneha Foundation: 91-44-24640050 (24 hours) Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health: 1860-2662-345 and 1800-2333-330 (24 hours)

