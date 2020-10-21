Image Source : TWITTER/VIKRAM21888 Vidya Balan resumes shoot for film Sherni in Madhya Pradesh

Vidya Balan has resumed the shooting for her upcoming film Sherni in Madhya Pradesh. The shoot for the film came to a halt in mid-March as the nation went into a lockdown due to the outbreak of COVID-19. With productions getting back on track while following the required safety protocols, Vidya Balan too has started shooting for the film.

The pictures of Vidya Balan from the sets have surfaced on the internet in which she can be seen with the crew of the film. She also took to her Instagram to share a video and revealed that she is shooting for Sherni.

Vidya Balan does not like to follow norms. She finds it easier to follow her heart. The actress says doing something that is not natural to you can be a painful process, which she realised a few years ago. "I think when you do something that's not natural to you, or that's not authentic for you, that process is very painful. I realised that a few years ago, I think almost 10 years ago, and started to read my inner voice and follow that. I found that to be easier. When I think, 'ohh this is the right thing to do', it never works for me," she said.

'Sherni', directed by Amit Masurkar, explores the man-animal conflict. It features Vidya Balan as a forest officer. Earlier this year in February, the 'Kismat Konnection' star announced the movie with a poster of the film. She wrote on Instagram, "Thrilled to announce my next film - #SHERNI ... Cannot wait to start shoot!Directed by: #AmitMasurkar ,Produced by: @BhushanKumar @ivikramix #KrishanKumar & #AmitMasurkar. Written by: @aasthatiku"

Last seen in 'Shakuntala Devi', Vidya Balan shifted the release to the OTT platform because of the coronavirus outbreak and nationwide lockdown.

